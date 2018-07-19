Turkey lifts emergency after two-year purge

Istanbul

Turkey’s state of emergency which was imposed after the failed 2016 coup ended Wednesday but the opposition fears it may be replaced by even more repressive legislative measures. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the state of emergency on July 20, 2016, five days after warplanes bombed Ankara and bloody clashes broke out in Istanbul in a doomed putsch bid that claimed 249 lives.

The measure, which normally lasts three months but was extended seven times, has seen the detention of some 80,000 people and about double that number sacked from jobs in public institutions. The biggest purge of Turkey’s modern history has targeted not just alleged supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the US-based preacher blamed for the coup, but also Kurdish activists and leftists.

The bill, dubbed “anti-terror” legislation by pro-government media, will be discussed at commission level on Thursday and then in plenary session on Monday. The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) said the new measures would amount to a state of emergency on their own.—Agencies

