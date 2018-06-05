Turkey inflation surges

Ankara

The inflation rate in Turkey jumped in May, official statistics showed Monday, increasing pressure on the central bank to again raise interest rates as fears persist over the strength of the economy. Three weeks ahead of snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, which would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan beefed up powers, consumer prices climbed 12.15 percent from the same period in May last year, according to the Turkish statistics office. The figure was up sharply on the 10.85 percent reading in April. Investors have raised concerns that the government is not doing enough to fight inflation amid signs the economy is overheating, with the lira down almost 20 percent for the year to date. The central bank last month sought to prop up the currency with an emergency 300 basis points rate hike and also by simplifying its monetary policy. The currency slightly gained 0.7 percent in value against the dollar to trade at 4.6 against the greenback. Ratings agency Moody’s on Friday said it would consider downgrading Turkey again—already in junk territory—citing concern over economic management and erosion of investor confidence. Erdogan has repeatedly called for lower interest rates to stimulate growth, a stance analysts say has undermined the independence of the central bank.—AFP