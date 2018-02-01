Turkey help sought to improve health sector

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health (P&SH) Kh Imran Nazir who is at a visit to Turkey for seeking cooperation and technical assistance from the ministry of health to improve the health sector specially drug wing, met high officials of Turkish Medicine and Devices Agency (TM&DA) along with his delegation.

On this occasion, Director General Health Turkey Dr Saleemi and the senior officials of Turkish Ministry of Health were also present in the meeting.

Special Secretary (P&SH) Punjab Faisal Zahoor and other members of the delegation also participated in the meeting.