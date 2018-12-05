Turkey detains dozens over Gulen links

Ankara

Turkish police on Tuesday detained nearly 140 people in nationwide raids over alleged links to the group blamed for the 2016 failed coup, state media reported. Prosecutors across the country, including in Istanbul and Ankara, issued 267 arrest warrants, according to state news agency Anadolu, as part of different investigations into followers of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen.

Police launched operations in 24 provinces including Izmir and Mugla on the Aegean coast and Ordu and Zonguldak on the Black Sea.

By late Tuesday morning, 137 suspects had been detained including 55 in Istanbul as raids continued to capture others, Anadolu reported.

Ankara accuses Gulen of ordering the attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 15, 2016, but he strongly denies the claims. Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, and his followers stress that their movement is peaceful, promoting Islam and education.

The probes include one led by the Istanbul public prosecutor into the movement — referred to as the (FETO) — and businesses linked to Gulen.

