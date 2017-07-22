Turkey denies claims of ‘anti-terror probe’ against German firms

Ankara

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday strongly denied claims that Ankara was probing top German firms on suspicion of supporting terror groups, urging Berlin to solve an escalating crisis through dialogue.

Relations between key NATO partners Turkey and Germany — already brittle in the last years — have been further damaged in the last days by an intensifying row over the Turkish authorities’ recent wave of arrests.

German newspaper Die Zeit reported that Turkey had handed Germany a list of 68 companies and individuals suspected of links to terror due to alleged contacts with the group of the US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed for the July 15 failed coup. Gulen denies the charges.

Die Zeit said the groups probed ranged from carmaker Daimler to chemicals giant BASF to a stall selling doner kebab in the west of Germany.

But Yildirim said: “There were statements saying investigations had been opened against 68 German companies in Turkey. This is entirely a lie. There is nothing like this.”

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel had said Germany would review state guarantees for foreign investment in Turkey and urge businesses against putting their money in the country.

But Yildirim said: “We must stay away from statements that could cause concern for those investing here.”

The German foreign ministry also warned it could no longer guarantee its citizens’ safety in the country, due to the current wave of arrests.

Yildirim replied: “Turkey is a safe country. Turkey is as secure as Germany is,” he added.

Seeking to strike a more conciliatory tone than the rhetoric of previous days, he said Ankara's "government continues to see Germany as a strategic partner in Europe" and said there can be no benefit in damaged relations.—AFP