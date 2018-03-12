Turkey, Afghanistan to set up joint economic commission

Kabul

Turkey and Afghanistan have agreed to set up a joint economic and trade commission days after a Turkish company vowed to invest $114 million in a development project in the war-ravaged country.

Oguzhan Ertugrul, Turkey’s ambassador to Afghanistan, on Saturday called on Afghan Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi. At the meeting, the sides discussed boosting bilateral ties, the joint economic and trade commission between Afghanistan and Turkey, projects funded by Turkey, and investment opportunities for Turkish firms in Afghanistan, said an Afghan Finance Ministry statement.

A joint economic and trade commission between the two countries will be established following the parties’ agreement in the near future, the statement added.

Ministry spokesman Ajmal Abdul Hamidzay told Anadolu Agency that the meeting also dealt with providing adequate facilities for Turkish traders and investors in Afghanistan and their taxation and related issues.

The ministry inked a deal with Istanbul-based 77 Construction & Contracting for extension of the second phase of the Kajaki Dam in the Helmand province, due to be completed within the next two-and-a-half years.—AA