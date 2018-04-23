Turk-Pak photography exhibition at AIOU

A colorful posters’ exhibition reflecting journey of friendship and brotherhood, “pictorial survey of Turkey-Pakistan relations” was held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The exhibition was jointly organized by the Department of History (Faculty of Social Sciences), Institute of Educational Technology and Uunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre. It was inaugurated by Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

Director of Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre, Lahore Prof. Dr. Halil Toker, besides senior officers and academic staff of the University were also present on the occasion.

More than hundred posters were displayed that reflected the Turkish history, traditional life of the Turkish people and decades’ old bonds of Turk-Pak friendship.

Some rare photographs of Sheikh Faisal Azeem, head of the University’s Photo section were also put on display on the occasion. Thousands of students visited the exhibition and took keen interest in the historical pictures of Turkey.

We are glad for our cooperation with the Turkey for promoting its rich historical culture, said Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while inaugurating the Exhibition.—INP

