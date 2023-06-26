Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Sajid Turi, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, has made a significant announcement regarding the reopening of 62 coal mines in central Kurram. These mines have been non-operational for the past 16 years due to terrorism in the region. This decision is set to provide employment opportunities to over 5,000 individuals in the district of Kurram, ultimately contributing to the further development of Pakistan’s economy.

On the auspicious occasion,Minister Sajid Turi expressed that this initiative aligns with the vision of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, who aims to create employment opportunities and ensure the welfare of coal mine workers.

In a recent visit to Geneva, Minister Sajid Turi attended a conference organized by the Industrial Global Union, where he addressed the ongoing issue of mining accidents in Pakistan. The minister’s primary focus during the conference was to emphasize the welfare of coal mine workers, recognizing its significant role in the development of Pakistan’s economy.

The decision to revive the coal mines in central Kurram, undertaken by the government and Pakistan Army, is expected to bring prosperity to the region and make a substantial contribution to the national economy of Pakistan. The local community has warmly welcomed this decision, expressing gratitude towards the government and army for their relentless efforts.

This step exemplifies a remarkable collaboration between the government and the army in their shared commitment towards the country’s development and progress. It is hoped that more such initiatives will be undertaken in the future to promote prosperity and growth in Pakistan. By reviving and enhancing the coal industry, the government can generate further opportunities for its citizens and strengthen the nation’s economy.