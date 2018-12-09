The University of Turbat (UoT) in district Kech, is unfortunately deprived of basic facilities. For instance lack of permanent lecturers as well as absence of transportation system. A large number of permanent lecturers have left because of pursing higher studies in foreign countries. Those left were replaced by visiting lecturers who don’t have a strong grip over their subjects and they teach students by PDF files and each PDF file is similar to a book.
Secondly, students are suffering due to lack of satisfactory transportation system. As a result, the students miss their important lecturers. I request provincial government and authorities concerned to resolve these issues at the earliest.
BALACH JAVED
Kech, Balochistan
Turbat University
