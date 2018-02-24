Turbat hospitals

It is very awkward to mention that the Chief Minister of Balochistan is unaware about the governmental hospitals of Turbat city. The CM and DC had never paid any surprise visit to the hospitals. I am really amused to see that the medical services conditions are worse. There is lack of facilities for patients. Mostly the doctors remain absent, but when they come – they come so late that patients have to undergo a lot of endurance. Further, no proper and quality medicines are provided and as also no proper attention is paid to patients.

Despite coming late at hospitals, the doctors firstly check up their relatives, then – if they have time – call other patients. Additionally, other facilities such as proper sitting arrangements etc are not available. The Chief Minister and the authorities are requested to take steps in this regard and mitigate the sufferings of the common citizenry.

MEHRJAN SATTAR

Kech, Balochistan

