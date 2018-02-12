Tunnel farming gains popularity

Sialkot

Tunnel farming technology for vegetable production has gained popularity among small growers and farmers in the district.

The sources in the agriculture department told APP on Sunday that over 1500 small farmers had adopted tunnel farm technology on their own expanse in Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils.

More farmers were considering to use this technology keeping in view economic benefits in the district and contacting with the agriculture department for obtaining information and guidance for starting tunnel farming technology.—APP