Tunisian PM greets Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Youssef Chahed Head of the Government of the Republic of Tunisia in a message has warmly greeted Imran Khan on his election as prime minister of Pakistan. Message said.“On the occasion of your election as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I am pleased to express to You on my own behalf and on that of the Tunisian Government, my warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and personal happiness, as well as, for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly People of Pakistan.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express to Your Excellency our strong readiness to enhance the prevailing ties of cooperation between our two brotherly countries.

Share on: WhatsApp