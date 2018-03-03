Tunisia, Morocco call for activation of Maghreb Union

Tunis

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Nasser on Friday met Moroccan counterpart Habib al-Maliki to discuss “various issues of common concern,” including the activation of the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU).

“We discussed several issues, not least of which was the AMU’s sought-for activation,” al-Nasser told reporters in Tunis following the meeting. “We are still committed to activating the union, which remains a desire for all the region’s people,” he added. A major area of North Africa, the Maghreb region includes the countries of Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Mauritania.

According to al-Nasser, discussions between the two assembly speakers also tackled bilateral relations and “means of enhancing cooperation between our respective parliaments.”

Al-Maliki, for his part, who arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday for a five-day visit, said: “Unification of the Maghreb states is a strategic choice, especially since we live in a time of globalization and regional blocs.” Formally established in 1989 in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, the AMU envisions the eventual integration — economic and political — of the five Maghreb states.—Agencies