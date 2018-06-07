Tunisia interior minister sacked on boat sinking

Tunis

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed has fired Interior Minister Lotfi Brahem, according to a government statement on Wednesday that gave no reason for the decision.

Chahed had earlier said that at the weekend security guards had failed to stop a boat packed with 180 migrants that sank off the Tunisian coast killing at least 68 people.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tunisia announced the sacking of officials accused of negligence over a shipwreck this weekend that killed at least 66 migrants. The casualties, mostly Tunisians, drowned when their overcrowded boat sank after leaving the Kerkennah islands off the coast of Sfax province.

A total of 10 people were fired, among them national guard officials based in Sfax and others from the maritime unit in Kerkennah, the interior ministry said in a statement.—Agencies