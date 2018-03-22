Tunisia celebrates national day

Ashraf Ansari

Ambassador Adel Elarbi of Tunisia hosted a reception in the Federal Capital to celebrate the national day of his country. A large number of guests attended the function including diplomats, officials and prominent people from various segments of society. The venue of the reception was tastefully decorated, reflecting the culture of Tunisia. Minister for Federal Education and Training Baligh-ur-Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion who joined the Tunisian ambassador in cutting the ceremonial cake.

In his address, Engr. Baligh-ur-Rehman highlighted cordial relations between Tunisia and his country. Pakistan and Tunisia share common Muslim heritage. The two countries are cooperating in various fields to their mutual benefits.

There are vast possibilities of greater cooperation between Pakistan and Tunisia. The minister said that the two countries can greatly benefit from closer cooperation in economic and other areas of common interests.

The Tunisian ambassador said that friendly relations between Pakistan and Tunisia have been growing over the years and the two countries are cooperating with each other in various fields. The government and people of Tunisia hold Pakistan in high esteem and cherish brotherly feelings for them. He was confident that Pakistan and his country will move together towards development and prosperity in close cooperation.

Pakistan supported the liberation movement of Tunisia and supported the cause of the Tunisian people. Pakistan and Tunisia share common perceptions about vital international issues. The two countries have always supported each other at international fora. The two countries are also working closely as members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Tunisia has been prominent region from ancient times. Tunisia was primarily inhabited by Berbers. Phoenician immigration began in the 12th century BC. These immigrants founded Carthage. A major mercantile power and a military rival of the Roman Republic, Carthage was defeated by the Romans in 146 BC. The Romans, who would occupy Tunisia for most of the next eight hundred years, left architectural legacies like the El Djem amphitheater. After several attempts starting in 647, the Arabs conquered the whole of Tunisia by 697, followed by the Ottomans between 1534 and 1574. The Ottomans held sway for over three hundred years. The French colonization of Tunisia occurred in 1881. Tunisia gained independence with Habib Bourguiba as the leader of the liberation movement in 1957. It has been on the path of development and prosperity since it gained freedom from foreign rules.