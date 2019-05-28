Naveed Aman Khan

Presence of American B-52 fighter jets in Middle Eastern countries and two aircraft carriers in the Gulf is America’s greater design of containing China in a broader spectrum. American recent war design is multidimensional. It is encircling Iran, Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey very tactfully. Iran, Pakistan, China and Saudi Arabia will be its first targets at a time while Turkey will be its next prey in the row. America wants to contain Pakistan and China immediately while Turkey before 2023 the year of end of 100 years long sanctions against it. For this greater design, America will remain in the Gulf for over two decades. China has connected itself with tens of the countries via CPEC, thanks to Gwadar, but America wants to disconnect China. On the mischievous provocation of Israel, America will definitely involve Saudi Arabia in this dispute. Regime change is always one of the major US cards. For this objective in a warlike situation America throws out unwanted rulers and plants the wanted ones, that’s why it is bent upon regime change in Iran. Unrest and riots in Iran will jolt Pakistan as well. Unfortunately Saudi Arabia, Iran and Pakistan are unable to understand American design. Only China realizes the torrential situation occurring in the waters of Gwadar and the Gulf. America wants to spoil Chinese economic design of 2030. America directly can’t attack China and Pakistan but by creating tension in the Gulf, close to Gwadar, it will detain CPEC. Presence of America in the tumultuous waters of Gwadar and Gulf will halt the cargo movement of Chinese goods, material and products for a long time. This way both Pakistan and China will not benefit the fruit of US$ 64 billion investment of CPEC for a long long time. President Trump of America is going to wage death and destruction in the region once again while Chinese President Xi Jinping wishes to ensure peace and prosperity. This situation is test of strength of Xi Jinping’s strong economic and peace oriented design. Recent back to back official visits of Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif to China and Pakistan are the indication of mounting tension in the region. Visit of Vice-President of China Wang Qishan to Pakistan is an attempt to diffuse this devastating situation close to Gwadar.

Important element in the modern world is connectivity, within a country and its neighbors. It enhances the flow of information and goods to people residing in different regions. Connectivity and progress are related to each other as visions of shared development. This is the perspective behind the development of the CPEC. The development of infrastructure such as better ports, airports and highways, along power, water and human capital help define the economic prosperity of a nation. It is a universally admitted reality that countries cannot fully take their place in the league of developed nations unless they invest in all aspects of infrastructure. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has the potential of transforming the region and act as a catalyst for economic change by integrating Central Asia, South Asia, Western Asia and Afghanistan. Afghanistan, being a landlocked country, will become main beneficiary of the CPEC. Pakistan will construct 270 km long motorway between Peshawar and Kabul to get Afghanistan linked with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. This road linkage will connect Afghanistan with different regions and also allow the country to start conducting commercial activities through the Indian Ocean. Undoubtedly, the CPEC offers opportunities to landlocked Central Asian Republics to diversify their energy reserves to rest of the world. Gwadar, the apex of the CPEC, is strategically located in the Arabian Sea which observes very important position in the Middle East, South Asia and Central Asia. It lies close to the Strait of Hormuz, the gateway for the supply of about one fifth of the world’s oil. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will definitely reduce the distance of current sea routes from the Middle East and Africa to East Asia, and the cost will remarkably be reduced. Currently, oil imported by China from Gulf countries reaches China after a journey of around17,000 kilometers. After the completion of Gwadar Port, the distance is reduced to more or less 3100 kilometers, making it safer and more feasible. In the same way, goods from China to the Middle East will take less time to transport at a lesser cost.

President Xi Jinping’s economic vision and CPEC are not only linchpins of regional connectivity but will enhance economic activity and be beneficial for the peoples’ prosperity throughout the region. Pakistan and China are making efforts to develop their economies and increase trade volumes. The Vision 2030 project of President Xi Jinping is a package of social and economic policies designed to free China from its dependence on low tech to build a prosperous and sustainable economic future by focusing on its high tech strengths and policies. Pakistan is also following an ambitious development plan of China. Xi Jinping’s economic vision 2030 is designed to help the country to develop and make it the world’s leading economy. An important aspect of the China Vision 2030 is diversification of the economy to increase technology based revenue by gradually shifting its economic base. This diversification plan needs new markets and trade routes. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor offers opportunities for trade with Central Asia, East Asia, East Africa and Europe. The CPEC routes will not only provide means for carrying of the goods but also for transfer of innovation. Nation to nation contact will get rise. Intercultural communication will result in increased technological cooperation. This interdependence will help foster tranquility, peace and prosperity in the region in particular and elsewhere in general.