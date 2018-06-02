This refers to Tump hospital’s construction which had started in 2014, but, unfortunately, it remains incomplete till today. There are reports that the contractor has stashed funds, thus leaving the project in the lurch. No steps have been taken by the authorities concerned to its reconstruction and restarting the building yet.

The people of Tump are facing multiple problems to travel to Turbat for their treatment for very small illnesses and ailments. The Government of Balochistan and District Commissioner have to take serious action on this issue and restart the Tump hospital’s construction as soon as possible because it is already too late.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN

Turbat, Balochistan

