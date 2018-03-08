Tumor nodes reappear in Begum Kulsoom’s throat, says Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that her mother Kulsoom Nawaz has again suffered from throat cancer as doctors have noted the reappearance of tumor nodes in her neck.

Talking to media persons outside accountability court, Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif is not getting permission to meet his wife.

We filed exemption from court hearing appeal for one week but the court didn’t give us few days off to meet Begum Kulsoom, she added.

She said that the doctors want to meet us to discuss further treatment process.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif;’s son Hassan Nawaz said that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz underwent three surgeries and seven chemotherapy sessions during the past seven months.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz last week underwent CT scan (computerised tomography scan), gallium scan (a test to look for swelling (inflammation), infection, or cancer in the body) and PET scan (positron emission tomography scan) after which doctors found a tumor in her neck.

Doctors treating Kulsoom Nawaz at a London hospital informed the family that a tumor has again developed in her neck. The doctors are now considering performing more surgery and sessions of radiotherapy to treat her, Hassan said.

It is to be mentioned here that Kulsoom Nawaz had secured 61,745 votes and won the NA-120 by-polls while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Dr Yasmeen Rashid bagged 47,099 votes. Pakistan People’s Party candidate Faisal Mir took only 1,414 votes whereas Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ziauddin Ansari got just 592 votes.

Orignally published by INP