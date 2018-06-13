Tulail girl drowns in Kishenganga River, dies

Gurez Valley

A 16-year-old girl died after r eportedly drowning in the Kishen Ganga River near Tulail in Gurez on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rubeena Bano daughter of Faqir Muhhmad Lone of Gund Gul Sheikh Tulail slipped from the road in Gulsheikh from the track into the Kishenganga River. “Rubeena slipped and fell into the river, following which her family and neighbors friends tried to rescue her. But they found it difficult to swim and couldn’t be rescued her,” a local told Rising Kashmir.—RK