Tug of war among politicians against national interest: JI

Islamabad

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirjaul Haq, has said that the tug of war among the politicians in the country was not for the rights of the people but on their own issues. Addressing the JI Ijtema at Lower Dir, he said there had been no change in the plight of the masses withteh change of the government. On the other hand, the life of the common man had become more difficult due to the rise in the utilities bills.

Sirajul Haq said that any conspiracy against Pakistan’s Islamic identity would not be allowed to succeed. He said that several systems except Islam had been tried in the country during the last seventy years but all had failed. He said that Pakistan had been achieved to be built as Islamic welfare state but no effort was ever made in that direction. He said that some Islamic provision had been incorporated in the constitution but they were not implemented.

He said that some people wanted to change the Islamic laws especially the law concerning Blasphemy. However, he said that the JI and other religious parties would never allow such an attempt.

Referring to the Kashmir issue, the JI chief said that the entire world had, on Saturday, expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and observed Black Day to condemn Indian brutalities in held Kashmir. He said, it was India which took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations and the UN had adopted resolution promising plebiscite in Kashmir. However, this resolution had not been implemented till now.

He said the UN had double standards as it had promptly intervened when the Christians of Timor and South Sudan were involved but it had remained dead and dumb in the case of Kashmiri and Palestinian Muslims.—NNI

