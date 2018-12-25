Tuck shops fined for fleecing customers

On receipt of complaints from citizens on Prime Minister Complaint Portal, the Islamabad District Administration Monday fined three tuck shops for charging exorbitant rates from customers.

According to an ICT spokesman Assistant Commissioner Potohar Mehreen Baloch during her surprise visit fined three tuck shops including Daewoo Terminal Islamabad, Time Out tuck shop at Attock Petrol Station and PSO Pump located at Kashmir Highway.

Moreover a hotel in Police Station Noon Area was also checked and penalized with fine for extremely poor adherence to cleanliness and hygiene standards.

Meanwhile, most of the tuck shops at the different private bus terminals, petrol pumps or filing stations in federal capital were fleecing travellers and commuters by charging exorbitant rates on most eatables and beverages. They were selling different food beverages without the rate list that has not been provided by the authorities concerned yet.—APP

