Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) in collaboration with Turkish Research Council calls for proposals under bilateral cooperation for the duration up to 24 months to enhance quality of research in both the countries.
The joint call will be opened till January 15 for the applicants on both sides for the online applications.—APP
TUBITAK, PSF call proposals for research projects
