Tube-wells water will be tested

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects Peshawar Muhammad Asif Khan Friday said the quality of water from all tube-wells of the district would be tested through laboratory.

Apart from this, he said replacement of all rusty and damaged water pipelines has been started adding environmental friendly and guaranteed HD pipelines were being laid to streamline the water distribution system.

In summer season, he said the historical water channel of the city “Shahi Katha” will be cleaned to avoid any threat of flooding and water accumulation in the city.

In this regard, the provincial government has been requested to release 100 percent funds for carrying out work on this important project.