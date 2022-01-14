‘Tu Jhoom’ – Coke Studio 14 introduces amazing Abida Parveen-Naseebo Lal combination in first episode

LAHORE – Coke Studio, a widely popular music show in Pakistan, has launched its 14th season, introducing the amazing combination of folk singers Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal in the first episode.

It shared the song on social media platform, marking the beginning of the new season’s journey.

“As we start on this new journey, we ask you to celebrate life,” Coke Studio wrote while sharing the episode on YouTube.

The song has been curated & Produced by Xulfi while the other artists include Asif Ali (Tabla), Haroon Daniel (Octapad), Melvin Arthur (Bass), Payam Mashrequi (Synth), Rohail Nawab (Acoustic Guitar), Saad-ul-Hassan (Synth / Backing Vocals), Syed Awais Kazmi (Mountain Dulcimer) and Yusuf Ramay (Drums).

Coke Studio season 14 is also introducing some fresh talent to its lineup such as Young Stunners, Faris Shafi and Hasan Raheem, along with other legends such as Atif Aslam and Ali Sethi.

Social media users have expressed their for the song with some calling it “most astonishing collaboration”.