TTP’s senior commander killed by rivals in Afghanistan

Observer Report Karachi

A senior commander of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was killed by rivals from within the terror franchise in southern Afghanistan on Saturday.

The killing of Mufti Khalid, a member of the TTP Afghanistan Shura, signals growing fissures and a debilitating tug of war within the umbrella of terror outfits responsible for most terror attacks in Pakistan.

Mufti Khalid, who hailed from Bunar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was targeted while he was travelling from Kunar to Nangarhar province of Afghanistan to attend a TTP Shura meeting, according to the sources.

Mufti Khalid stole the media spotlight after he was nominated on a TTP committee to negotiate with the KP government and security forces on implementation of Islamic Shariah in Malakand division.