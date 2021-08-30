TTP’s matter for Pakistan to resolve: Mujahid

US will have ‘no right’ to attack in Afghanistan after August 31

Karachi/Kabul

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has said that the issue of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is not for Afghanistan to resolve but must be solved by the Pakistani government.

The spokesperson’s comments came during an interview with a private news channel when he was questioned if Taliban leaders would ask the TTP to not engage in conflict with Pakistan.

“It is dependent upon Pakistan, and Pakistani ulema, not the Taliban, He emphasised that the future Afghan government, made under the Taliban, would have a rightful say regarding the matter.

“However, our stance is that the Afghan soil will not be used by anyone to destroy the peace of another country,” he maintained, adding that if the TTP considered the Taliban their leaders they would follow their orders.

According to the spokesperson, full-fledged efforts are being made to create a government in Afghanistan. However, he added that there have been minor setbacks.

“Entering Kabul suddenly and taking over the government was unanticipated. We want to hold wide-ranging talks regarding the formation of a government, so that a strong government can be created,” he said.

Mujahid reiterated that the Taliban wanted to put an end to the war and create a system with everyone’s input and representation of the people’s wishes.