TTP warns of more attacks against police

Pakistan’s Taliban warned Saturday of more attacks against law enforcement officers, a day after four people were killed when a suicide squad stormed a police compound in Karachi, reported a foreign news agency.

The police are often used on the frontline of Pakistan’s battle with the Taliban and frequently a target of militants who accuse them of extra-judicial killings.

“The policemen should stay away from our war with the slave army, otherwise the attacks on the safe havens of the top police officers will continue,” Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan said Saturday in an English-language statement.