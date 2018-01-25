TTP terrorist commander arrested in Swat

MINGORA : Counter Terrorism Department(CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a terrorist commander of banned terrorist outfit during intelligence based operation in Swat area.

According to CTD, on tip off the security personnel raided a house located in Koshore area of Swat and arrested a terrorist commander named Muhammad Ali Shah. The arrested terrorist belonging to a banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan group was close association of Maulvi Fazlullah.

The security personnel shifted the terrorist to undisclosed place for interrogation.

CTD official said that the arrested terrorist was involved in attack on security forces occurred on 2009 in which one personnel was killed and 52 others sustained injuries.

Orignally published by INP