TTP militants involved in attack on army major killed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Two suspected terrorists of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who were involved in an attack which resulted in the martyrdom of a Pakistani Army major, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district on Thursday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

Major Ishaq, 28, had lost his life while security forces were conducting a search operation on reports about presence of terrorists in a hideout in DI Khan’s Kulachi area. A wanted militant, identified as Zahir Shah, was also reportedly present there.

The terrorists had opened fire and lobbed a hand-grenade at the security personnel which resulted in the martyrdom of Maj Ishaq, a police official had told Dawn, adding that the militants ran away after firing.

On Thursday, Shah and his accomplice, both of whom belonged to the TTP, were killed in an IBO launched by security forces in the same area, Kulachi, read an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Zahir Shah was on the wanted list in numerous cases, including attacks on security personnel. Four other suspected terrorists were also arrested during the operation.

According to ISPR, the militants were on a mission to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) in the area when they were targeted.

“Forces were tracing the attackers based on intelligence lead and successfully found them,” the statement said.

Security forces have been conducting combat and search operations against the TTP and its affiliates in Kulachi since 2010. The area, adjacent to South Waziristan and Tank district, has a history of terrorist attacks in which several personnel of law enforcement agencies and political figures, including former law minister Israrullah Gandapur, lost their lives.