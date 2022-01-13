TTP formally admits death of spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani

PESHAWAR – The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday confirmed the killing of the group’s main spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani in Afghanistan, days after it denied the reports.

Earlier this week, media reports claimed that Khorasani, whose actual name was Khalid Bilti, was killed in Afghan bordering province Nangarhar.

“Three days ago, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) suffered loss a learned scholar and an expert on political affairs,” the banned outfit said on Twitter.

It said that Khorasani died on January 9 while he was traveling, however, it did not share the details about his place of death. Reports said that Khorassani was killed during an internal fight within the group.

The terrorist was most wanted to Pakistani forces in several cases related to attack on security forces and other terror-related incidents. He in collaboration with TTP Chief Noor Wali was reportedly planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army has not officially issued any statement about the killing of Khorasani, but Pakistani state TV said on Twitter the militant commander had been killed.

Last month, the militant group declared an end to a month-long cease-fire agreement with the Pakistani forces. The Afghan Taliban has facilitated the talks between Pakistani authorities and TTP.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said last week armed operations against the group had been relaunched since the end of the ceasefire.

Khorasani had reportedly fled to the neighboring Afghanistan after the Pakistan Army launched an offensive codenamed Zarb-e-Azb in the North Waziristan tribal district in 2014.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/most-wanted-ttp-terrorist-khurasani-killed-in-afghanistan/