TTP facilitator held, large caches of weapons seized

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A suspected militant was apprehended and a large cache of weapons was seized during intelligence-based operations (IBO) conducted by Frontier Corps Balochistan and intelligence agencies in Zhob, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the statement, the FC and intelligence agencies apprehended a suspected Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan facilitator while conducting an operation at a terrorist hideout in Zhob.

The statement added that weapons, improvised explosive devices (IED), explosives and ammunition – suspected to be used in carrying out terrorist activities in Quetta – were recovered from the terrorist hideout.

Separately, security forces recovered “communication equipment and extremist literature” during an IBO conducted in North Waziristan Agency, the statement added.

During the operation, which was conducted in Mandi Khel near Dosaali, the security personnel recovered weapons and ammunition, including guns, mortar, rocket launchers, IEDs and explosives, the ISPR statement said.

The operations were conducted under the army’s on-going Operation Raddul Fasaad, which was launched in response to the Sehwan bombing in February.

The operation aims at eliminating the “residual/latent threat of terrorism” and consolidating the gains made in other military operations.