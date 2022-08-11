TTP denies involvement in attack on PTI MPA Malik Liaquat Ali Khan

Dir: The proscribed terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) categorically denied involvement in the recent attack on the MPA of PTI, Malik Liaquat Ali Khan, in Lower Dir of KPK.

In a statement issued by the spokesman for the TTP, Umer Khurasani, on Wednesday, said that the group “strongly” condemned the attack on Malik Liaquat Ali Khan and was carrying out an investigation to check whether any of its members were involved in it.

The statement further said that any TTP members found guilty would be prosecuted per Islamic law if the investigation committee so determined.

The TTP claimed it adhered to the ceasefire arrangement made during negotiations with the government.

A gun attack targeting the vehicle of a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Liaqat Khan in Lower Dir claimed at least four lives, including a police constable and Levies sepoy, on Saturday and left the PTI lawmaker wounded.

Rescue officials said the nephew and brother of the MPA also lost their lives in the firing incident, which took place in the jurisdiction of the Zaimdara police station. The MPA was returning home after attending a funeral in Gal Maidan when his vehicle came under attack on Saturday night, rescuers said.

The MPA, along with two other relatives, was moved to the DHQ hospital in Timergara. However, Mr Liaqat was later moved to Peshawar.