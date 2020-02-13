TTP confirms killing of top leader

KARACHI TTP on Thursday confirmed the killing of one of their top leaders in a remote-controlled blast in northeast Afghanistan. Shehryar Mehsud, leader of the Hakimullah Mehsud group of TTP, was killed by a roadside improvised explosive device in Kunar province on Wednesday evening, said Nusratullah Nusrat, a purported spokesperson for the outfit. Shehryar’s lieutenant Maulana Wali Muhammad has been appointed as the group’s new chief “after consultations with all senior commanders,” the statement added.—Anadolu Agency

