TTP confirms Khurasani’s death, calls it ‘huge loss’

The banned Tehreek -i- Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Wednesday confirmed the death of senior leader Mufti Khalid Balti alias Mohammad Khurasani, whose killing in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan was revealed this week.

The current TTP spokesman, who also shares the Mohammad Khurasani alias with Balti, confirmed his death in a statement but shared no details of how he had died. A senior security official from Pakistan had confirmed Balti’s killing on Monday, saying he was the current TTP spokesman.

However, TTP had said Balti was not holding any position. A militant source disclosed that Balti’s funeral was held in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province on Tuesday and he was buried there.