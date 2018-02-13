TTP confirms its deputy chief killed in drone hit

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has on Monday eventually confirmed that its deputy leader Khalid Mehsood alias Sajna was killed in the missiles strike by the American planes a few days back.

The infamous US predator planes commonly known as drones, it may be recalled had carried out missile attack in a remote area at the converge of Pakistani tribal belt and Afghan province Paktika province on February 8.

Around nine people were reportedly killed in the strike; there were conflicting reports about the identity of the victims of the drone hit as well as the territory that was hit. Some reports suggested the drone attack was carried out in Goraek area of North Waziristan agency whereas the officials insisted the attack was conducted in Afghanistan Paktika province closed to Pak-Afghan border.

It was reported that Khalid Mehsood Sajna, who was put on the list of terrorists by the United States in 2014, was killed along with his two guards and a relative Ismaeel in the February 8 drone attack.

Initially even the TTP had denied death of their leader yet on Monday the defunct organization has reportedly admitted the killing of their senior leader. “We confirm that deputy head of the TTP Khalid Mehsud died in a drone strike,” said the spokesman the spokesman, Mohammad Khurasani adding the drone strike that killed their leader Sajna was carried out on the border area between North Waziristan agency and Paktika province of war-ridden Afghanistan.

The Spokesman also said the TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah, who a self-styled cleric is commonly known as Mullah Radio, appointed a commander called Mufti Noor Wali Mehsood to replace their dead deputy. Mullah Fazlullah is believed to be hiding inside Afghanistan these days.

The newly appointed Deputy of TTP Mufti Wali, who replaced Khalid Mehsood Sajna, is said to be a ruthless leader with experience working in urban. He is known as nickname of the Gharr sterga (Eye of the mountain). He is said to have been the close comrade of former Taliban Chief Baitullah Mehsood also killed in a drone hit in the year 2009. However, his appointment as new deputy chief of Taliban is yet to be announced formally.