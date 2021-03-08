TTP commander among 4 terrorists killed in Waziristan operations

RAWALPINDI – Four terrorists including terrorist commanders have been killed in two separate intelligence based operations conducted by Security Forces in Datakhel, North Waziristan and Zoida, South Waziristan, according to the military’s media wing.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), these terrorists include Abdul Adam Zeb alias Dung (TTP Bismillah group), commander Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi (TTP Sajna group) and commander Mir Salam alias Anas (TTP Sajna group).

Commander Abdul Adam zeb remained involved in more than 20 terrorist activities against Security Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and local population since 2014 including IED attacks, firing, attacks on government buildings, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and recruiting and organizing terrorists in Muhammad khel, Boya, Datakhel of North Waziristan and Zoida areas of South Waziristan.