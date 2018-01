Staff Reporter

Karachi

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the life attack on the policeman who was shot dead on Friday morning in the Karachi’s Nazimabad area while on his way to work.

Senior Superintendent of Police Central Irfan Ali Baloch told media that TTP claimed responsibility for the attack on Shakir, who was part of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West’s reserve force.

The SSP also termed the incident as a targeted attack.