TTP chief Noor Wali ‘killed’ in drone attack

Observer Report Kabul

The chief of banned outfit Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, has reportedly killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan on Friday.

Sources told media that Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of banned outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban, along with his bodyguard Inqalabi Mehsud were killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud was among key commanders of the banned outfit.

Mufti Mehsud was reportedly hiding somewhere in Afghanistan after the commencement of an operation in the tribal areas. Reliable Afghan sources have confirmed the killing of Mufti Mehsud.

He has been appointed as the new leader of outlawed TTP after the killing of former chief Mullah Fazlullah in a US drone strike in June 2018.

Under Noor Wali Mehsud’s leadership, Tehrik-i-Taliban had claimed responsibility for numerous deadly terrorist attacks across Pakistan, including an attack targeting Pakistani security forces in North Waziristan in July 2019 and a bomb attack against Pakistani soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in August 2019.