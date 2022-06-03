TTP extends ceasefire with govt

Kabul: Following two days of discussions with a group of Pakistani tribal elders hosted by the Afghan Taliban, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said it extended a ceasefire with the government in Islamabad indefinitely.

The decision was made on Thursday, according to Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesperson for the proscribed TTP, after “significant progress” in talks with the 50-member delegation of elders.

He did not go into detail, and the Pakistani authorities did not immediately confirm the truce’s prolongation.

The previous cease-fire agreement between the two parties expired on May 30. So far, none of the ceasefires has resulted in more lasting peace.

