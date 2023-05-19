TTP again threatens Pakistan with attacks on Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah other leaders

ISLAMABAD – Banned TTP has threatened Pakistan once again with attacks on key leaders of the country especially Maryam Nawaz, and Rana Sanaullah.

Tehreek e Taliban threatened to attack leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who continue to repeat the rhetoric of crushing the menace of terrorism.

Lately, a plan of TTP and its faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar exposed as militants are planning to carry out attacks on the country’s key leaders. Officials of the Taliban confirmed the new gambit under which crucial government and military figures will be attacked.

Media reports quoting well-informed sources claimed that the militants are set to get their hands on check posts of security forces. It was learnt that a group of two suicide bombers has entered Punjab and are looking to target installations.

In a similar development, the TTP commander hailed those arsonists of the May 9 clashes and announced his support for the culprits who targeted civil, and military installations.

Earlier today, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq escaped a suicide attack on his convoy in Balochistan’s Zhob, where he was planning to address a rally.

For the unversed, Tehreek e Taliban, Daesh, and other splinter groups are actively involved in a number of deadly attacks in Pakistan, the groups are known for their 2014 Peshawar school massacre that killed school students.

The Islamic nation is vulnerable to terror groups with KP, and Balochistan remaining the most affected areas.