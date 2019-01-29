TTO renamed as PDF

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Triumphant Organization, a known civil society organization of Peshawar, has amended its name to read as Pakistan Development Foundation. The decision to this effect was made in Advisory Board Meeting which was chaired by its Chief Patron, Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz here the other day.

Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation, who is also Secretary to the Board Muhammad Bilal Sethi and other members of Advisory Board including Mrs. Corps Commander Peshawar Dr. Fatima Shaheen, known health expert Dr. Nadeem Jan, Senior Education Officer Mrs. Rukhsana Naheed Sethi, Mrs. Nazia Izhar Shah and Prof. Dr. Abdur Rehman Khalil were also present.

The Advisory Board passed a declaration which added that the old name was difficult for commoners to read and understand. The board accorded approval to convene mega projects on creating awareness against drug abuse predominantly ice, one common these days.

It also approved the initiation of a mega project on inculcating patriotism in the youth. It was further discussed that the foundation shall work for the betterment of Shelter Homes made for homeless women in different districts of K-P province. The foundation will also establish its independent help desks in Peshawar and other major districts of K-P for convenience of the masses.

