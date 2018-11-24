TSURE certified used cars Bazaar tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Indus Motor Company (IMC) will organize TOYOTA SURE Certified Used Car Bazaar (TSURE) to facilitate customers to buy, sell and exchange vehicles at Packages Mall, Lahore on 25th November. “This will provide an opportunity for buyers to purchase quality used cars at good prices. Furthermore, customers can buy, sell and exchange their current vehicle (Any make or model) with any Used Certified or New Toyota vehicle with complete convenience and peace of mind,” said CEO IMC Ali Asghar Jamali. Approximately 100 Toyota used cars of different models and variants will be available for sale. All vehicles on display are certified by Toyota Experts, with upto 15,000 KM or 1 year OEM warranty.

