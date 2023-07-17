A tsunami warning was issued for some areas of the US state of Alaska after a shallow 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 0648 GMT Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The offshore quake hit at a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometres) off the Alaskan peninsula, the USGS said.

The shallow quake hit at 10:48 pm Saturday (0648 GMT Sunday), about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of the small town of Sand Point, the agency added. The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska said a tsunami warning was in effect for south Alaksa and the Alaska Peninsula. “For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated.”—INP