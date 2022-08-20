Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev won their respective quarterfinals to set up the most intriguing semifinal showdown at the Cincinnati Masters.

Medvedev, up first, continued to build momentum for the U.S Open with a 7-6 (1) 6-3 win over 11th-seeded Fritz.

The Champion in Cincinnati in 2019, fired down 18 aces during his win while Fritz’s continnuous errors did not help matters. Despite everything, the first set turned out to be closer than anticipated with the Russian saving three set points before finally prevailing 7-1 in the tie-break.

From that point on Medvedev took charge, grabbing the only break of the match early in the second before advancing to the last four in Cincinnati for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, the fourth-seeded Tstisipas had a proper battle on his hands against John Isner with the Greek managing only one break of serve in a three-set slugfest to clinch a 7-6 (5) 5-7 6-3 win.

After winning the first set in a tie-breaker Tstisipas was broken in the 11th game of the second set as Isner sent the contest into a decider. Up 4-3 and with Isner serving, Tsitsipas finally broke for a 5-3 lead before sealing the win.

Before Cincinnati Masters, Tsitsipas and Medvedev last met in the semifinal of the Australian Open with the contest going the world number 1 Russian’s way.

Joining the pair in the semifinals is Borna Coric who continued his hot streak going by defeating Felix Auger Aliassime 6-4, 6-4. He awaits the challenge of either Carlos Alcaraz or Cameron Norrie.

Over at the women’s bracket, Caroline Garcia downed Jessica Pegula 6-1, 7-5 while Aryna Sabalenka overcame Zhang Shuai 6-4, 7-6 to reach the semifinals.

Madison Keys and Petra Kvitová will contest the second semifinal.