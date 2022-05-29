Stefanos Tsitsipas easily overcame Sweden’s Mikael Ymer 6-2 6-2 6-1 in a lopsided contest to reach the round of 16 at the French Open.

Tsitsipas came into the match with a 3-0 head-to-head lead over fellow 23-year-old Ymer and there were no signs of that changing this time with Tsitsipas dominating proceedings from the onset at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

He was impeccable with his service game facing just a single breakpoint on his delivery and losing only 10 points on his serve.

Tsitsipas’ forehand pinned Ymer behind the baseline and broke his opponent’s serve twice in each of the first two sets and another three times in the third.

The Greek had spent a total of seven hours and 40 minutes on court in his previous two rounds, coming through a five-set win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti and a tough four-setter against Czech Zdenek Kolar.

Ymer, ranked 95th in the world, did not help his cause by committing 26 unforced errors during the one-hour 32-minute contest.

Tsitsipas will now meet Denmark’s Holger Rune for a place in the quarter-finals as he looks to reach the French Open final for the second time in a row.

The French Open debutant, Holger Rune, dominated from the word go against Hugo Gaston as he chalked up a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory.

Norway’s Casper Ruud joins the two in the next round after battling to a 6-2 6-7(3) 1-6 6-4 6-3 win over Lorenzo Sonego.