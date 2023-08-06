A well-meaning reader of my column sent me a video, which speaks very emphatically about books which should have been in the Bible, that contained methods to live longer. These books according to the video were left out by Emperor Constantine in the fourth century. The video goes on to say, that certain sounds if heard constantly cure certain diseases, bringing about a feeling of well-being and will prolong our earthly life.

Why? Yes, why would I want to prolong my earthly life? When the same book that supposedly according to this man in the video, has methods to prolong earthly life, also talks about a fantastic eternal life, why ever would I want to continue living here? Says Jesus, “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you!”

“No Jesus!” we shout, “We want to stay on this dreary place called earth, a little longer!” “But look at him,” say the angels in astonishment, “His teeth have all but fallen out, his eyesight is almost gone, he can hardly walk, and spends most of his time in the company of surgeons and doctors, and he refuses to go to a place where he can run, and jump, and…”

“Fly!” says another angel. “And more than that where he or she will be in the company of Jesus!” And that’s what the astonished angels must be whispering as they see us clinging onto life. Then comes another angel, older and wiser than the rest and says, “Maybe he is not prepared to come here!”

“Prepared?” ask the other angels incredulously. “To come here, he or she first needs to believe in the very One who has prepared this place for them, he or she has to have lived a life in which they reflected the goodness of the One who is preparing a place for them!”

“You mean that’s why that man is trying, without teeth, muscles or sight to cling onto earthly life?” asks a young angel. “Yes!” says the old angel, “And now, with no certainty of what happens after death, he or she clings on to the sides of the ventilator!”

Are we clinging on to earthly life while a glorious life awaits us? Are we unprepared to step into that joyous place awaiting us? I end with this old song my late mother used to sing when I was a little boy: When we all get to Heaven, What a day of rejoicing that will be! When we all see Jesus, We’ll sing and shout the victory!

