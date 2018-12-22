Trying hard for Afghan peace: Bajwa

Hybrid war’s subversive phase initiated against Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bawja on Saturday cautioned that the subversive phase of the unannounced war against Pakistan has been initiated by the country’s enemies even as efforts are made to tackle the terrorism and sabotage phase.

Reiterating the armed forces’ resolve to maintain peace in the country, the army chief regretted that the youth of the nation is being targetted by a hybrid campaign – at times by protagonists who are “our own people”.

“Mostly misguided by ambitions, blinded by hate, ethnicity or religion or simply overawed by social media onslaught, some of our own boys and girls readily fall victim to such dangerous or hostile narratives,” the Inter-Services Public Relations quoted Gen Bajwa as saying at the passing out parade of the 110th Midshipmen and 19th Short Service Course held at Naval Academy.

Referring to hybrid warfare, the army chief stated that information and modern technology has changed the nature of warfare now being waged and has tilted the balance in favour of those nations that have embraced the change readily.

“But frankly speaking, even that will not be sufficient as the ever increasing threat of hybrid war, to which we are subjected to, will need a totally new approach and change of traditional mindset.”

Advising future military leaders to prepare themselves for the threats they will face, Gen Bajwa added that they should be able to gauge the enemy’s latest moves and be ready to respond even when a ‘surgical strike’ exists only in the enemy’s imagination or when threats appear in cyberspace and not the traditional battlefield or threaten the “country’s ideological frontiers”.

“The response to such onslaughts or threats cannot always be kinetic in nature,” said the army chief, adding that a superior narrative needs to be propagated to deal with attacks in the cognitive domain.

On the occasion, Gen Bajwa also reiterated that Pakistan is trying hard to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan and lauded the government’s efforts of achieving peace between Pakistan and bordering India.

Wars bring death, destruction and misery for the people. Ultimately, all issues are resolved on the table through negotiations, that is why we are trying very hard to help bring a lasting peace in Afghanistan by supporting Afghan led and Afghan owned peace plan,” Bajwa told media persons.

“Similarly, our new government has extended a hand of peace and friendship to India with utmost sincerity but it should not be taken as our weakness, peace benefits everybody. It is time to fight against hunger, disease and illiteracy, then to fight against each other,” the army chief said. “Survival in the difficult times has given us the confidence that we have the will and capacity to endure. Nobody can threaten us or our freedom. It is time we fulfill our dreams and make Pakistan a great country,” he noted.

Addressing the parade, the army chief emphasised that “your behaviour must be exemplary at all times” as one lapse may lead to embarrassment for the whole unit. Therefore, he cautioned cadets “to be mindful on social media”.

Speaking on leadership, he said that the “armed forces are meant to lead”. “You will be required to lead your troops into the battlefield with full zeal and confidence,” he said, adding that their values shall be echoed by those who follow.

During the address, he lauded the sacrifices of the armed forces and law-enforcement agencies for “paying the ultimate price with their blood” in order to restore peace and order.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and former naval chiefs also attended the ceremony. A large number of serving and retired officers and families of passing out officers were also present at the occasion.

Gen Bajwa reviewed the parade and gave away prizes to distinguished performers. He felicitated the young officers for their achievements and commended women cadets for their participation. “It signifies their resolve to excel and compete with men in almost every field,” he said.

The Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal was conferred upon Lieutenant Haris Ali Khan PN. Midshipman Tauqeer Hussain was awarded the Sword of Honour for his overall best performance, whereas Midshipman Haroon Khan won the Academy’s Dirk.

Officer Cadet Muhammad Talha Masood was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal, Officer Cadet Ahmed Mohammed Alamri from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia earned Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal and Officer Cadet Ahmed Naveed Malik from SSC Course clinched the Commandant Gold Medal. Proficiency Banner was re-claimed by Forecastle Squadron.

