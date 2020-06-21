Try tie-dye like Sienna wearing a dress by Réalisation Par

“Fashion Review”

Tie-dye is a print for summer. Reminiscent of beach parties, festivals and holidays, this vibrant style is giving us serious style inspiration.

We are totally obsessed with ‘The Capulet’ dress by Réalisation Par and think that it is a great addition in any woman’s dress collection.

With thin spaghetti straps, a cowl neck and a purple and white tie-dye print, this midi style is perfect for the spring and summer months.

Super versatile, this dress can be styled with heels and a clutch for an evening ensemble, or go casual like Sienna Miller has and opt for a pair of white trainers.