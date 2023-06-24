CHINESE civilization has gone through this practice over and over again on how to deal with new challenges. The People’s Republic of China, which emerged from the struggle of the Communist Party, has now established a multi-party cooperation system. China’s political system is very interesting. The economies, technology and even tourism of the states that accuse the one-party system of China’s democratic system of government have lagged behind compared to China, but their propaganda is not ending. The Communist Party runs the government in China with the support of eight different parties the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, the China Democratic League, the China National Democratic Construction Association, the China Association for Promoting Democracy, the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, China Zhi Gong Party, Jiusan Society, Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League that run and advise on state affairs.

China is an interesting country in terms of its history and present times. Its history spans centuries and is influenced by social evolution and many revolutions. Currently, China is the only country in the world that has announced the eradication of poverty ahead of schedule.

Despite this, the western media, subject to the interests of the imperialist powers, has set up a plan to make China a mystery and distort the facts in order to maintain the supremacy of the only superpower in the world under the propaganda campaign. But according to the ground reality, no one is ready to believe this propaganda. If we talk about trade, education, business, technology or tourism, the trend of the world towards China is continuously increasing.

A few days ago in Beijing, a journalist of China International Radio, whose Pakistani name is Tabasum, talked about tourism, and the city of lively people, Lahore, was mentioned. I said that one thing is famous about Lahore, so she immediately said that yes, she is born. I smiled and asked if there is any such fame in China like Lahore that he who has not seen Lahore is not born, she said yes, Great Wall. He who has not seen the Great Wall, is not brave.

According to statistics, 70,000 daily and more than 20 million annually, tourists visit the Great Wall. And it is the most visited tourist place in the world. The People’s Republic of China is the only country where most tourists visit. In 2019, international arrivals in China amounted to approximately 145.3 million, up from 141.2 million in the previous year. Whatever the reasons behind tourism, the attraction of tourists to places about which something is known is lively. And liveliness reflects living societies.

In the successful political model of the People’s Republic of China, every sector including tourism has developed. Another interesting thing was seen in China. There is competition between cities in development. The leadership of each city is trying to outdo other cities. Jiangsu province has the most cities listed as Top 100 city economies in 2022, Yicai.com reported. All 13 cities of the coastal province made it into the Top 100 GDP list, with each producing more than 400 billion yuan ($58.3 billion).

The country now has 24 cities whose GDPs exceed 1 trillion yuan. Shanghai, which ranked first in the Top 100 list, had a GDP of more than 4.46 trillion yuan (US$664 billion). Beijing ranked second with a GDP of over 4.16 trillion yuan (US$624.5 billion) in 2022. The total economic aggregate of the top 100 Chinese cities with the largest GDPs in 2022 reached 85.1 trillion yuan, accounting for 70.3 percent of the country’s total.

The Top 10 Chinese city economies with the largest GDP in 2022 were Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Suzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan, Hangzhou and Nanjing. The provinces with the lowest nominal GDP were Tibet (RMB 213.3 billion; approx. US$31.7 billion). The GDP of Tibet province was the lowest in China but it is more than many countries including Pakistan.

In the Chinese system, every citizen has equal opportunities to advance. Wealth did not go into a few hands. On the other hand, Western democracy has not been able to give the world anything more than the power of elites, the protection of group interests and the division of the class system. In the democracy and free economy practiced by the West, only a few hundred people own 98% of the world’s wealth, while more than 70% of the world’s population is still suffering from poverty. Third world countries are the most exploited in the name of democracy, personal freedom, human rights and free trade.

Today, China’s democratic centralized political system has become a strong example in front of the world of complete eradication of poverty, economic development and prosperity. In just a few years, China lifted 800 million people out of poverty and set a great example to the world that not only democracy, but a controlled system built on the basis of fairness, participation and equality can eradicate poverty from the world.

—The writer is Researcher BRI,CPEC, senior Vice President PUJ.