Truth of Dec 16 debacle

The unfortunate bitter truth about what triggered unrest in former East Pakistan, where Muslim League was established in 1906, and ultimately led to separation of what constituted majority population on 16 December 1971 is that Yahya Khan denied Awami Party electoral mandate to form federal government. We must remember that former military junta led by Ayub Khan abrogated his own constitution, and handed over power to his selected army chief Yahya Khan on March 25, 1969. Earlier Iskandar Mirza appointed as first President of Pakistan under 1956 Constitution, abrogated the same constitution and imposed martial law in 1958.

Yahya Khan was under no legal or moral obligation to heed advice of any politician after clear mandate had been given in an election held under his own govt. Under martial law buck stopped at his table. Had Quaid-i-Azam’s advice to paid uniformed and civil public office holders been followed which he gave during his address at the Staff College Quetta on 14 June 1948, Pakistan could have become modern democratic welfare state he envisioned and for which he led a political constitutional struggle. It was chain of events and intrigues which followed after his death that ultimately forced majority population in East Pakistan to secede although movement for creation of Pakistan started from there.

Lessons need to be learned and nobody should ever try to manipulate or interfere in political electoral process, because this creates divisions, doubts and sense of denial amongst those who feel betrayed. Democracy provides space to let out steam. Pakistan was created to achieve self governance through elected political representatives and not to replace British Colonial Raj and their toadies with another set of brown natives with split loyalties.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

